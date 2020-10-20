The Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team defeated Lake Mills in straight sets, 25-21, 25-22, 25-18, Thursday night at Lake Mills High School.
“We really appreciated the opportunity to play tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jennifer Krauklis said. “Lake Mills is a good team and we knew we would have to be ready to move in order to defend them.”
Lily Schuetz and Ella DeNoyer led the way offensively for Lakeside with 12 kills each, while Kaylee Raymond recorded 39 assists and three aces for the Warriors, both team-highs.
“My back row was on their toes and really kept the ball alive,” Krauklis said. “Kaylee did a great job moving the ball around and utilizing all of our front row attacks.”
Payton Kuepers led Lakeside Lutheran in both digs (15) and blocks (two). Cheyenne Johnson also had 15 digs.
“We knew we needed to be aggressive offensively tonight with a hope to slow them down,” Krauklis said. “I felt we really achieved that plan tonight with a whole team effort.”
Lake Mills’ kill leader was Ava Belling, with nine. Belling also had a team-best two aces. Sydney Lewellin collected 27 assists, while Katie Palmer had a team-high 1.5 blocks. Katelyn Kitsembel racked up a game-high 24 digs.
