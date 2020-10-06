A Lake Mills man is facing multiple felony charges in two cases after incidences over the last several months leading to strangulation, battery and victim intimidation at a Lake Mills home early last month.
Ryan Decono, 27, of Lake Mills is charged with one count strangulation and suffocation, one count misdemeanor battery, one count felony intimidation of a victim, one count intentionally subjecting an individual at risk to abuse, likely to cause bodily harm, felony intimidation of a witness and resisting an officer, in a Sept. 12 incident. The court also added a felony count of batter or threats to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer. In a separate case stemming from a July 4 incident Decono is charged with criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and resisting an officer, all charged as repeaters.
According to a criminal complaint, Lake Mills Police responded to a 911 call from the 100 block of East Washington St., Sept. 12. Dispatch told officers a female could be heard crying and there was commotion in the background.
One of the victims told officers Decono grabbed her arms forcefully, causing visible bruises and also punched her. The second victim said the defendant grabbed her neck with two hands causing her to be unable to breath. Decono allegedly took the victim’s phone and stomped on it.
Another victim over the age of 60 was pushed down the stairs when she tried to come to the first victim’s aid. Decono also allegedly broke that victim’s phone.
It took multiple officers to remove Decono from the scene.
In the July 4 incident according to a criminal complaint, Decono broke into a home in the 300 block of East Washington St. Police were called to the residence after the homeowner observed someone who did not belong in the home on a home security camera.
Officers met a witness at the home, because the homeowner was out of town and Decono pulled into the driveway while police were there. Police advised Decono this residence was not his home to which he replied, “Expletive it then.”
When police asked him what he was doing the complaint states he said, “nothing I figured I opened the door, you obviously saw the video though right.” Police said the defendant continued to talk without making sense. He was asked to sit on the sidewalk and he did until he ran down the sidewalk. The officer told Decono if he didn’t stop the K-9 would be sent after him. After the second warning Decono stopped running allowing officers to take him into custody.
The victim confirmed with police the next day that the front door of the residence had been damaged.
An initial appearance is scheduled via Zoom for both cases on Oct. 19.
If convicted Decono faces up to 34 and a half years in prison and $100,000 in fines.
