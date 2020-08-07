Winker for Wisconsin, the committee to elect Melissa Winker (D-Oconomowoc) to 38th Assembly District, announces Summer Pop-Up, a series of socially distanced fundraisers to benefit local charities, featuring free wrapped ice cream treats given to all who stop by.
The first Summer Pop-Up will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 3 to 5 p.m., in front of 409 Fremont Street, Lake Mills. Face coverings and physical distancing will be expected. Guests will be invited to make a voluntary cash donation to the Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin (www.cacscw.org), an anti-poverty program with locations in Dane, Jefferson, and Waukesha Counties.
“We are excited by Winker’s campaign to become our next state representative,” stated Kirk Lund, who together with his wife, Kim Knesting-Lund, are hosting the Aug. 15 event in front of their home. “As a CAC Board member, I doubly grateful that the Winker campaign is taking this moment to help provide hope, support, and opportunities to folks who are experiencing the extreme hardships of food insecurity and lack of funds for rent.”
“We want all people, regardless of how much money they earn or where their parents were born, to enjoy the same opportunities for health and prosperity,” said Melissa Winker, a teacher and second-time candidate for State Assembly, seeking to unseat the incumbent, Rep. Barbara Dittrich, in the general election on Nov. 3rd. “Summer Pop-Up gives us a chance to highlight the important work being done by organizations like CAC to ease the suffering caused by unequal access to good jobs, health care, or affordable housing.”
