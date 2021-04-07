MADISON — Jill Underly has defeated Deborah Kerr to become Wisconsin’s next superintendent of schools.

The Associated Press called the race for Underly just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

While technically a nonpartisan race, Underly largely had the support of Democrats while Kerr largely had the support of Republicans.

Underly is the superintendent of the Pecatonica School District and previously worked in the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Underly won with 57.7% of the vote or 526,011 votes to Kerr's 42.3% and 386,033 votes.

Town of Aztalan W1,2

Jill Underly 205, Debora Kerr 202

Town of Lake Mills W1-3

Underly 377, Kerr 254

Town of Milford W1,2

Underly 130, Kerr 148

Town of Oakland W1-4

Underly 520, Kerr 333

Town of Waterloo W1

Underly 101, Kerr 95

Town of Watertown W1,2

Underly 194, Kerr 277

City of Lake Mills W1-8

Underly 890, Kerr 504

Carolyn Stanford Taylor served as state superintendent for the last two years after Tony Evers left the job when he became governor in 2019, but decided not to run for a full term.

