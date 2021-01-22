Knickerbocker to be Feb. 6

Eighteen ice sculptures will be completed Feb. 6 in downtown Lake Mills as a part of the Knickerbocker Ice Festival.
The modified event, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will occur mostly outdoors and includes the Optimist Club Skating Party in Commons Park, where Doyle’s Dogs will be giving away free hot chocolate and hot dogs for kids at the party. The popular ice softball, ice golf and fisheree will not go forward this year due to the pandemic.
“We just want to practice the safety guidelines that have been set in place. I’m happy we have some activities we can do safely because they are outside,” said Tammy Vertrano, director of the Lake Mills Main Street Program.
The other fun event for families going on through Feb. 1 is the snowman contest. Families can submit a photo of their completed snowman by going to the Lake Mills Main Street Program’s Facebook page.
Free snowshoes are available through the Lake Mills Wellness coalition from Feb. 1-8 at 120 East Lake Park Place. There is also a scavenger hunt at Korth Park.
The goal of the event this year is really to have people visiting downtown businesses, Vertrano said. Many stores will have retail specials.
“We want them to visit our downtown businesses because they have been struggling this year,” Vertrano said.
The annual Knickerbocker Ice Festival 50/50 raffle tickets are on sale now at Lake Mills businesses.
Tickets are available at the following locations: American Family Insurance, Tyler Speth, TT’s Timeout, The Grist, Lewis Station Winery, Dog & Shrub Distillery, Tyranena Brewing Company, Sportsman's Pub, Main Street Program office and Pyramid Event Venue.
