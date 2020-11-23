Dear Editor,
This year, which has undoubtedly been a year like no other filled with unfathomable challenges and division, has been a year in which holding onto hope and gratitude for most people has been less than easy. Our usual comforts have been disrupted, we have watched our loved ones and community members be continuously impacted by the reality of living in a pandemic, and life has been flipped upside down.
I struggle at times to remain grateful for the good things, when so much is overshadowed by the current stresses created by Covid-19. But there is one thing that I will always remain thankful for during these difficult times, and that is the dedication and unwavering strength of our teachers. What they have been tasked with is nearly impossible and yet they continuously work to provide our children, whether learning in-person or virtually, with as quality of an education as they are possibly able to. For every one thing that you see a teacher doing for your student, they are doing 100 things more behind the scenes. They are sacrificing sleep to stay up late and comment on their virtual student’s homework submissions to facilitate a connection with them despite the physical distance. They are dedicating themselves all day in person to their students providing as safe of an environment is as possible, all the while putting their own well-being and that of their families at risk. They are tirelessly evaluating how to improve this new method of teaching and exploring the capabilities of technology to engage their students.
It is easy to pass judgment, easy to latch on to pessimism and easy to forget to be mindful of the commitment and perseverance exhibited by our local educators and the entire LMASD support staff. While I have always felt appreciative for our educators, this year I am extra thankful for their steadfast dedication to our children.
To each and every one of you, I genuinely thank you and hold you up with support.
Alais Fortier-Meyer
Lake Mills
