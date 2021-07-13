The Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education approved the district’s five-year strategic plan at a meeting Monday after hearing from community members about the plan.
The district held several community work sessions inviting community members, parents, teachers and students to participate in the process. There were about 45 people who were involved including the members of the Board of Education.
“We were able to reflect a plan that looks like Lake Mills,” said District Administrator Dr. Tonya Olson. “We spent about three days working on this portion of the plan, but it’s nowhere near finished, because to have a plan without any way to monitor that, how do you know you are making progress.”
The administration team is working on quantifying the goals for the plan.
“We took a hard look at the data and identified that students with disabilities are not performing well in English, language arts and math. We need to work on writing at the high school and we’re really going to take a good hard look with English and language arts in grades four through eight, because we’re seeing an overall downward trend.”
They will continue to have data team meetings for further work on the plan.
“We will bring you that data three times a year, so you can see the work that has gone on at each of the buildings and that will allow us to adjust the plan accordingly so we don’t get to the semester in January and you have all these kids are already behind.”
The overall mission of the strategic plan continues to be, “Preparing all of today’s students for tomorrow’s opportunities.”
The first pillar of the plan is, “Fostering Student Engagement and Learning,” which they hope to address with the increased look at data to address student needs prior to the end of the semester or school year when it’s too late.
The second pillar, “Developing and Retaining Effective Leadership and Staff,” plans to address how to retain teachers, administrators and staff in the district.
“We lost a lot of teachers from the profession overall,” Olson said. “We’ve also lost a lot of paraprofessionals. We really need to look at how we recruit a diverse workforce and what do we do in the induction phase.”
The third pillar, “Connecting School and the Community,” aims to provide options to students who may not be considering a four-year college. More exposure to businesses in the community and fostering partnerships can help students make connections through Youth Apprenticeship and other options.
She also said the plan aims to continue to work on diversity in the district.
“We’re still experiencing some bullying and there is a lot of work to do yet with diversity,” she said.
The fourth pillar, “Aligning Resources with Needs,” looks to create a sustainable and proactive operational plan that fosters growth and allows for flexibility as needs evolve.
“This is really going to be about working towards this possible referendum in April or November and really looking at the facilities planning and making sure we do have resources we need to be able to educate students.”
The district is seeing extensive waiting lists in open enrollment.
“We want to make sure we have the space we need to account for the community.”
Several community members spoke in favor of the plan. Brenda Morris, English teacher at Lake Mills High School said she was among the teachers who participated in the plan process.
“I’m really proud of the work we did and I’m proud of the Democratic and transparent process used to develop this plan,” she said. “I’m especially proud of our student participants who spoke up on behalf of all their fellow students.”
Another community member who participated said, “This was a collaborative process where people shared diverse perspectives, listened respectfully to each other and where all decisions were made by majority vote.”
Other members of the community didn’t speak so favorably about the plan.
Stacy Raemisch said, the plan has glaring omissions, “These pillars are written on sand and they read like word salad from a social revolutionaries handbook.”
Nicki Gero warned the district of critical race theory.
“This is a very serious movement that is taking over our schools and teaching our children to hate each other,” she said. “I come from a country where race relations have been a hot topic for many years. I grew up during the apartheid era. CRT is exactly that. Why would we condone a movement here in the U.S.A. that segregates people by the color of their skin?”
AJ Roedl asked about COVID relief funds saying her question about them has gone unanswered since the last school board meeting. According to Olson the district has yet to receive these funds.
She asked why there can’t be cameras in the classroom.
“The cameras would not only protect our teachers and students from false accusations, but the teachers would be made sure to stay on point,” she said. “If indoctrinating our children isn’t happening what do you have to hide?”
She also asked to know what students are being taught in the classroom so their child can be excused if the parents don’t agree with it.
Other parents also commented on race issues at the meeting and CRT at the meeting.
Olson told the Leader after the meeting the district does not teach critical race theory, the academic study of racism’s pervasive impact, in the classroom.
Conflicts like this are playing out at school board meetings across the country in the last year.
“It’s my view the outcome of the plan was the result of a whole bunch of ideas that were discussed and agreed to,” said Robert Dimperio, board president. “This is a framework, it’s not specific action items. It’s a framework under which action items will happen for the next five years.”
School Board member Amy Litscher said, “I feel the plan should be approved, it’s about what is at the top of the plan, ‘preparing all of today’s students for tomorrow’s opportunities.’ That applies to the student in AP calculus and the first grader struggling with reading and everyone in between.”
For next school year, Olson commented that no decisions have been made yet on what types of precautions for COVID-19 will be required.
“It’s a little bit early, but we’re trying to go back to school as normal as possible,” she said. The board will likely discuss the topic at next month’s regular meeting.
In other business the board:
— Approved student academic standards for the 2021-22 school year.
— Approved budget adjustments for the 2020-21 school year.
— Approved the Crossroads 2 programing with the Johnson Creek School District.
— Approved the Lake Mills Recreation Department rental agreement.
— Approved a maintenance floor machine purchase for $10,112.
— The board also approved hiring Alexandra Brada, 8th Grade English Teacher; Middle School, Samantha Christiansen, 8th Grade English Teacher; Middle School, Jeremy Mikkelson, 7th Grade English Teacher; Middle School and Mirna Farello, Spanish Teacher, Middle and High School.
Members of the board thanked Wendy Brockert, who attended her last meeting Monday prior to her retirement as the district’s director of business services.
“Over the years of working with you I’ve been amazed at your abilities. School finance is a different kind of animal. You deserve to be thanked,” Dimperio told Brockert.