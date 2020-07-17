7/9/20
Accident -property damage only Sandy Beach
Assist fire - alarm N. CP Avenue
Written warning - speed W. Madison Street & College Street
Written warning: speed South Main/Lake Park Place
Fire assist O'Neil Street
10-46 keys Lake Mills Market
7/10/20
Fire assist - alarm W. Madison Street x2
Found bike Reed St.
Accident - with injury E. Lake Street/Owen Street
Parking citation #3633 Sandy Beach
Written warning: improperly attached plates V/89
Citation speeding, written warning expired registration S. Main Street/Keyes
Warning - speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Written warning no tail lights N. Main Street/Oak Street
Warning - inattentive driving N. Ferry Drive/W. Lake Street
Parking citations Sandy Beach x4
7/11/20
911 Hang up Sandy Beach
Non-reportable crash Sandy Beach Road
Battery to juvenile Bartels Beach
Suicide attempt E. Washington Street
Written warning-defective head lamp E. Lake Street/Madison Street
7/12/20
Vehicle lock out Church Street Municipal lot
Parking citations Sandy Beach x4
Written warning-speeding B/Lower Tyranena Park
Mutual aid-Jefferson County Oasis Lane
EMS assist N. Ferry Drive
911 Hang up Cherokee Path
Protective custody-detox Woodland Beach Road
Written Warning: speeding, 15-day proof of insurance, expired registration S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Citation: operating while suspended, 4th, 15-day expired registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry St.
7/13/20
Citation: no proof of insurance, written warning: speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue
Assist EMS S. Main Street
Assist EMS E. Lake Street
Written warning speeding Main Street/Pine Street
Written warning-defective tail light E. Madison Street/Main Street
15-day correction expired registration Hwy V/Mulberry Street
Citation operating after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road
Written warning: speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Written warning: High mount brake light W Madison Street/Fremont Street
Citation: underage alcohol x2, possession of paraphernalia, possession of THC, operating without a valid license S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
7/14/20
15-day expired registration, no proof of insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Written warning: speeding S. Main Street / E. Lake Park Place
Disorderly conduct E. Tyranena Park Road
Mutual aid Jefferson County Sheriff, Truman Narcotics Hwy 89/Hwy G
Hit and run Pope Street
Written warning: defective headlamp CTHV/Maple Court
Towed vehicle Reed Street/Owen Street
7/15/20
Written warning: improper stop, citation possession of drug paraphernalia, Truman Narcotics CTHV/Mulberry Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.