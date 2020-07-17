7/9/20

Accident -property damage only Sandy Beach

Assist fire - alarm N. CP Avenue

Written warning - speed W. Madison Street & College Street

Written warning: speed South Main/Lake Park Place

Fire assist O'Neil Street

10-46 keys Lake Mills Market

7/10/20

Fire assist - alarm W. Madison Street x2

Found bike Reed St.

Accident - with injury E. Lake Street/Owen Street

Parking citation #3633 Sandy Beach

Written warning: improperly attached plates V/89

Citation speeding, written warning expired registration S. Main Street/Keyes

Warning - speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Written warning no tail lights N. Main Street/Oak Street

Warning - inattentive driving N. Ferry Drive/W. Lake Street

Parking citations Sandy Beach x4

7/11/20

911 Hang up Sandy Beach

Non-reportable crash Sandy Beach Road

Battery to juvenile Bartels Beach

Suicide attempt E. Washington Street

Written warning-defective head lamp E. Lake Street/Madison Street

7/12/20

Vehicle lock out Church Street Municipal lot

Parking citations Sandy Beach x4

Written warning-speeding B/Lower Tyranena Park

Mutual aid-Jefferson County Oasis Lane

EMS assist N. Ferry Drive

911 Hang up Cherokee Path

Protective custody-detox Woodland Beach Road

Written Warning: speeding, 15-day proof of insurance, expired registration S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Citation: operating while suspended, 4th, 15-day expired registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry St.

7/13/20

Citation: no proof of insurance, written warning: speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Assist EMS S. Main Street

Assist EMS E. Lake Street

Written warning speeding Main Street/Pine Street

Written warning-defective tail light E. Madison Street/Main Street

15-day correction expired registration Hwy V/Mulberry Street

Citation operating after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road

Written warning: speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Written warning: High mount brake light W Madison Street/Fremont Street

Citation: underage alcohol x2, possession of paraphernalia, possession of THC, operating without a valid license S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

7/14/20

15-day expired registration, no proof of insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Written warning: speeding S. Main Street / E. Lake Park Place

Disorderly conduct E. Tyranena Park Road

Mutual aid Jefferson County Sheriff, Truman Narcotics Hwy 89/Hwy G

Hit and run Pope Street

Written warning: defective headlamp CTHV/Maple Court

Towed vehicle Reed Street/Owen Street

7/15/20

Written warning: improper stop, citation possession of drug paraphernalia, Truman Narcotics CTHV/Mulberry Street

