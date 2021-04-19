Drug Take Back Day helps fight the opioid epidemic

Drug Take Back Day on April 24, 2021 is the day that many people in Wisconsin and throughout the nation safely dispose of their expired and unused medications. Proper drug disposal is important because of the potential misuse of these medications, especially if they get into the wrong hands. Participating in take back events is one thing people can do to positively impact the opioid epidemic and protect their loved ones.
Improper drug disposal can also harm the environment. Unused or expired medications should never be flushed or poured down the drain. They should be brought to a medication drop off site to be disposed of properly.
In 2020, Jefferson County Sheriff and Police Departments collected over 1,500 pounds of medications in their drop boxes. The Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition and its partners are asking people to bring expired and unused medications to drop off sites in the county. Instructions about what is accepted and not accepted in the drop boxes and the locations can be found here: https://jeffcodrugfree.org/resources/med-drop/
To find a drug drop off site in Wisconsin, go here: https://doseofrealitywi.gov/drug-takeback/find-a-take-back-location/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.