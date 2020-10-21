Dear Editor,

Let me tell you about my friend and former co-worker, Melissa. She cares. During the beginning of the pandemic last spring, she made up packs of art supplies and delivered them with dinner to the family of a student in need - above and beyond expectations! She also cares about clean water for all, small businesses, farmers, affordable healthcare for all, strong public education, fair voting maps, and safety regarding firearms.

I urge you to strengthen our state’s legislature by voting for Melissa Winker for the 38th Assembly District. She cares.

Sarah Howells

Lake Mills

Load comments