Lake Mills Elementary School will shift to virtual learning through Dec. 22, with winter break beginning Dec. 23. Classrooms will be closed to students for deep cleaning.
Administrators said since the end of last week the transmission rate across the elementary building has been high and officials have not been able to track the source of the positive cases like they have in the past.
“Continue to monitor your child for symptoms during this period; however, please know that some of our students that have tested positive recently for COVID-19 have been asymptomatic,” said Tonya Olson, district administrator in an email to families Monday. “We will monitor our situation over winter break with the intent to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 4.”
It is the hope of officials the shift to virtual will allow quarantines to end and all students and staff can return at the end of the break.
The district’s COVID-19 dashboard, updated Friday says 96 students in the district are in quarantine with seven positive cases districtwide. Fifteen students were in quarantine at the elementary school as of Friday. The district does not report positive cases at any particular school when there is less than five. Seven staff members in the district are in quarantine.
Grades 1-4 will be sent home with materials and devices today and will begin virtual learning on Tuesday, Dec.15. 4K and 5K students will pick up materials for at home learning Tuesday, Dec. 15 between 4 p.m.-5 p.m. No devices will be needed for 4K and 5K students.
Prepackaged breakfasts and lunches will be provided on Dec. 15, 17, and 22 from 11 a.m.-noon in the elementary school vestibule. School meals are provided at no charge due to the nationwide waiver from the National School Lunch Program. To help the Food Service Team prepare, complete the Grab-N-Go Meal Survey if your family will be picking up meals or requests delivery. Families may still pick up meals if they do not complete the survey.
