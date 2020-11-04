Community Action Coalition’s Koats for Kids distributions are set in Dane and Jefferson counties.

Koats for Kids is a communitywide effort to provide coats for families in Dane and Jefferson counties.

Since the program began in 1986, Koats for Kids has collected, cleaned and distributed 323,761 coats in Dane County.

This year the Community Action Coalition is also serving Jefferson County.

Coats were collected through Oct. 10 and will be distributed in Dane County daily Oct. 23-31 from noon to 8 p.m. at 1856 Wright St., and in Jefferson County at Riverside Park in Watertown on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; in Lake Mills on Nov. 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Rotary Park; and in Jefferson on Nov. 8 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park.

This year the distribution process will look different in an effort to keep everyone health.

Mask and social distancing will be required. There will be a limit on the number of guests at one time.

Anyone can get a coat and no identification is required. Participants will be asked questions about demographics, household income, and food. Temperatures will be taken at the door and masks are required throughout the distribution site.

For more information, go to cacscw.org/koats-for-kids or call 608-246-4730, extension 204.

Load comments