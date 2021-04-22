4/1/2021

Citation Operating While Under the Influence, 2nd offense, Accident Church Street Municipal Lot

Property Damage Accident S. Main Street

All other-Domestic N. Main Street

Missing Person E. Lake Street

4/2/2021

Alarm E. Tyranena Park Road

911 Hang Up Brookstone Drive

Warning Speeding N. Main/Grant Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Oasis Lane

Warning Speeding, Failure to Maintain High Mounted Brake Light Hwy B/Hwy V (West)

4/3/2021

Warning Operate without Headlights E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path

Citation Operating without a Valid License, Speeding N. Main Street/W. Pine Street

Warning Speeding N. Main/Grant

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Oasis Lane

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office County Road V

4/4/2021

Theft N. Main Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Highway 89/County Road G

All-Other Reports Keep the Peace S. Main Street

911 Hang Up Scott Street

Assist EMS, Warning Possession of Paraphernalia Brookstone Drive

4/5/2021

Counterfeit bill E. Madison Street

Warning Speeding N. Ferry Drive/Margarette Street

911 Hang Up Catlin Drive

Warning No Proof of Insurance N. Main Street/E. Lake Street

4/6/2021

Mutual Aid Watertown PD E. Grant Street

Warning Defective Brake Light N. Main Street/E. Madison Street

Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Sandy Beach Road/S. Main Street

Citation Speeding Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)

Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Improper Stop at Stop Line, K9 Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/W. Madison Street

Warning Speeding Hwy 89/Oasis Lane

Warning Defective Tail Light Hwy 89/Hwy v

4/7/2021

Citation Operating after suspension, Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office I-94 EB On Ramp

Warning Speeding, Left of Center, Improper Stop at Stop Line, Defective High Mounted Stop Lamp S. Main Street

911 Hang Up N. Main Street

Property Damage Accident, Request for Criminal Complaint N. Main Street

4/8/2021

Warning Defective Tail Light W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Failure to Yield from Stop Sign E. Lake Street/S. C.P. Avenue

Request for Criminal Complaint Possession of Meth, Possession of THC, Citation: Possession of THC, K9 Truman Narcotics, K9 Truman Track Columbus Street

Warning Improper Registration on Vehicle N. Main Street/E. Lake Street

Warning No Plates N. Main Street/Pine Street

4/9/2021

911 Hang Up Center Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Found Property N. Main Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

All other Disorderly Conduct/Trespassing W. Tyranena Park Road

4/10/2021

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/C.P. Avenue

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Vehicle Lock Out W Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)

Warning Expired Registration W. Madison Street / W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Insurance S. Main Street

Citation Operating After Suspension, Open Intoxicant in Vehicle, Warning Defective Registration Lamps, Insurance N. CP Avenue/E. Lake Street

Warning Operating After Suspended Registration, No Proof of Insurance W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

4/11/2021

Warning Expired Registration, Failure to Transfer Title S. Main Street/Water Street

Warning No Headlights at Night W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Assist EMS Water Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Expired Registration S. Main Street/Keyes

Assist EMS Oakbrook Drive

Harassment E. Lake Street

Check Welfare O’Neil Street

Citation Operating After Suspension, Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Dog Bite Sandy Beach Road

Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol, K9 Truman Narcotics Ixonia

Warning Expired Registration S. Main Street/Keyes Street

4/12/2021

Citation Operating After Suspension S. Main Street/Keyes Street

911 Hang Up Prairie Avenue

Warning Speeding, Citation Operating While Suspended American Way/Horizon

4/13/2021

Assist EMS Water Street

Warning Littering E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Habitual Truancy/Contributing to Truancy College Street

Warning Disorderly Conduct with Motor vehicle Squealing of Tires/Caitlin Drive

Dog Bite Fargo Street

Scam Water Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

Warning Defective Brake Light Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Damage to Property S. Main Street

Damage to Property Valley Ridge Drive

Accident Hit and Run Hwy V at Mulberry Street

Found Property W. Tyranena Park Road

4/14/2021

Citation Speeding S. Ferry Drive/Circle Drive

Disorderly Conduct College Street

Assist EMS Woodland Court

Tags

Load comments