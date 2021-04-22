4/1/2021
Citation Operating While Under the Influence, 2nd offense, Accident Church Street Municipal Lot
Property Damage Accident S. Main Street
All other-Domestic N. Main Street
Missing Person E. Lake Street
4/2/2021
Alarm E. Tyranena Park Road
911 Hang Up Brookstone Drive
Warning Speeding N. Main/Grant Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Oasis Lane
Warning Speeding, Failure to Maintain High Mounted Brake Light Hwy B/Hwy V (West)
4/3/2021
Warning Operate without Headlights E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path
Citation Operating without a Valid License, Speeding N. Main Street/W. Pine Street
Warning Speeding N. Main/Grant
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Oasis Lane
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office County Road V
4/4/2021
Theft N. Main Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Highway 89/County Road G
All-Other Reports Keep the Peace S. Main Street
911 Hang Up Scott Street
Assist EMS, Warning Possession of Paraphernalia Brookstone Drive
4/5/2021
Counterfeit bill E. Madison Street
Warning Speeding N. Ferry Drive/Margarette Street
911 Hang Up Catlin Drive
Warning No Proof of Insurance N. Main Street/E. Lake Street
4/6/2021
Mutual Aid Watertown PD E. Grant Street
Warning Defective Brake Light N. Main Street/E. Madison Street
Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Sandy Beach Road/S. Main Street
Citation Speeding Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)
Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Improper Stop at Stop Line, K9 Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/W. Madison Street
Warning Speeding Hwy 89/Oasis Lane
Warning Defective Tail Light Hwy 89/Hwy v
4/7/2021
Citation Operating after suspension, Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office I-94 EB On Ramp
Warning Speeding, Left of Center, Improper Stop at Stop Line, Defective High Mounted Stop Lamp S. Main Street
911 Hang Up N. Main Street
Property Damage Accident, Request for Criminal Complaint N. Main Street
4/8/2021
Warning Defective Tail Light W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Failure to Yield from Stop Sign E. Lake Street/S. C.P. Avenue
Request for Criminal Complaint Possession of Meth, Possession of THC, Citation: Possession of THC, K9 Truman Narcotics, K9 Truman Track Columbus Street
Warning Improper Registration on Vehicle N. Main Street/E. Lake Street
Warning No Plates N. Main Street/Pine Street
4/9/2021
911 Hang Up Center Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Found Property N. Main Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
All other Disorderly Conduct/Trespassing W. Tyranena Park Road
4/10/2021
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/C.P. Avenue
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Vehicle Lock Out W Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)
Warning Expired Registration W. Madison Street / W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Insurance S. Main Street
Citation Operating After Suspension, Open Intoxicant in Vehicle, Warning Defective Registration Lamps, Insurance N. CP Avenue/E. Lake Street
Warning Operating After Suspended Registration, No Proof of Insurance W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
4/11/2021
Warning Expired Registration, Failure to Transfer Title S. Main Street/Water Street
Warning No Headlights at Night W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Assist EMS Water Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Expired Registration S. Main Street/Keyes
Assist EMS Oakbrook Drive
Harassment E. Lake Street
Check Welfare O’Neil Street
Citation Operating After Suspension, Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Dog Bite Sandy Beach Road
Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol, K9 Truman Narcotics Ixonia
Warning Expired Registration S. Main Street/Keyes Street
4/12/2021
Citation Operating After Suspension S. Main Street/Keyes Street
911 Hang Up Prairie Avenue
Warning Speeding, Citation Operating While Suspended American Way/Horizon
4/13/2021
Assist EMS Water Street
Warning Littering E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Habitual Truancy/Contributing to Truancy College Street
Warning Disorderly Conduct with Motor vehicle Squealing of Tires/Caitlin Drive
Dog Bite Fargo Street
Scam Water Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
Warning Defective Brake Light Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Damage to Property S. Main Street
Damage to Property Valley Ridge Drive
Accident Hit and Run Hwy V at Mulberry Street
Found Property W. Tyranena Park Road
4/14/2021
Citation Speeding S. Ferry Drive/Circle Drive
Disorderly Conduct College Street
Assist EMS Woodland Court
