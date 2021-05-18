Lake Mills Light & Water has earned a Safety Achievement Award from the Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin (MEUW). On April 29, MEUW held its Electric Operations Expo in Baraboo and presented the award to the utility.
The MEUW Safety Achievement Award recognizes safety performance and is awarded based on a utility’s dedication to employees’ on-the-job focus to following safety rules, using safe work practices, and watching out for one another. MEUW has been distributing the awards for more than a decade.
“Working in the electric industry involves risks, and we value a focus on safety and training above all else,” stated Tim Heinrich, executive director of MEUW. “We applaud the utility for their dedication to safety excellence.”
Lake Mills Light & Water is a member-owner of WPPI Energy, a not-for-profit wholesale power provider and joint action agency made up of 51 utilities. Including Lake Mills Light & Water, 22 WPPI Energy member utilities received the MEUW Safety Achievement Award for 2020 performance.
“Our member utilities have staff that live and work in the communities they serve, and utility managers know that getting workers home safely is their number one goal,” said Mike Peters, CEO of WPPI Energy. “It’s great to see the utilities receive recognition like this on a statewide level.”
“We’re honored to be recognized for all we do to create a safe work environment,” said Paul Hermanson, Director of Public Works. “Our workers dedicate a significant amount of time and effort into safety training and following safety guidelines, so we’re proud to accept this award from MEUW.”