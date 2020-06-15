In response to COVID-19 and in lieu of the annual picnic, the Democratic Party of Jefferson County is hosting a virtual fundraising party, “Rally for Change”, on Tuesday June 23 at 7 p.m. on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
They will launch the "Summer of Solidarity" by joining the fundraiser to support five important local campaigns for Tom Palzewicz, 5th U.S. Congressional District; Mason Becker, Melissa Winker, Don Vruwink and Abigail Lowery; all Wisconsin Assembly.
To get the celebration started there will be a pre-concert at 6:30 p.m. featuring music by Bill Camplin and remarks by State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. A virtual concert will follow featuring Peter Mulvey, Hayward Williams, Jeffrey Foucault and other renowned musicians. Several speakers will focus on the important fact that Wisconsin is a pivotal state and the need to get out the vote.
Donations will be accepted during this “live” streaming event you can benefit the Jefferson County Dems 2020 Campaign Fund and help send Wisconsin democrats to the State Capitol and to Washington D.C. For more information go to jeffwidems.org.
