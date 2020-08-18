The puffy clouds move overhead as the day wears on, rippling and reflecting over the water, as boats float across and people move about.
A day at the lake means a lot of things to a lot of different people, to Bethann Moran it means painting, and a chance to connect with the lake, sun, sky and people.
“This man about my age came up to me and said he wanted to see what I was painting,” Moran said. “I showed him, and he said, ‘That’s great.’ Then he said. ‘Luke, come here, that’s your boat.’ So, they came over to look. They were standing there smiling and he stood there a few minutes longer and said, ‘My wife was an artist and she died last year.’ It was just one of those days.”
Janine Fixmer, Agency Insurance, 114 S. Main St., is opening up her office to artists who would like to feature their work.
“Protecting and serving my community is my passion,” Fixmer said. “One of the ways I help in supporting the community is by featuring different local artists in my Agency Insurance office space on Main Street.”
“This is really nice because Janine is opening up the space to artists so that they have another venue,” Moran said. “A lot of my shows and events this summer have been cancelled and so it’s nice. I like to have these shows locally so people in the area can see what I’m doing.”
“There is a steady rotation of artists throughout the year with many different types of media and subject matters, as well as all pieces being up for sale,” Fixmer said.
Moran a Fort Atkinson native, says she has been painting pretty much her whole life, she teaches at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Moran has started doing many plein air painting events and has shown all over. Several of her most recent works, which can be seen in Fixmer’s office, were painted during plein air events. One of the paintings received a fourth-place award at Paint the Point, plein air event in Mineral Point, earlier this month.
“It was this family’s farm, the harmony of the family life and the land and the animals was really so implicit in everything I was doing, and the cows kept rolling over that landscape towards me.”
She said when she started painting she could barely see the cows at all, but they just kept coming towards her. Moran does almost all of her paintings from direct observation.
“I just started doing these plein air events last year and I happened to win three of them,” she said.
Typically, she paints for five to six hours straight during one of the events with no breaks.
One of the large works featured in the office is a painting she did when her children were small of a peony bush.
“One of the goals for these was I was painting all of the flower paintings at life scale,” she said. “I would lay my panel down in the grass and I would be down there painting. It’s a real childlike view down into the garden, where you are immediately drawn down in and under. It’s a really magical spot.”
She said her daughter would sit near her dig in the dirt and play as she painted.
“Because you are down on the ground you really feel in contact with the natural world,” she said.
Moran hopes to rotate new works into the collection if anything sells. She is also hoping to do some plein air painting in Lake Mills soon.
A few of the featured paintings make one feel as if it could be traveling down the road to their family farm or their grandparents.
“They really are these spaces of meditation and quietness, rejuvenation and restoration, imagination and yet they are from a real place,” Moran said. “It gives you this sense like the world out there is actually beautiful, the world is hopeful.”
The community is welcome to view the works during business hours.
“We are currently practicing social distancing, extra sanitization, and the use of face masks in order to have a healthy and safe office. I hope to bring new creativity and to serve the Lake Mills community by continuing to strive for excellence in all that I do,” Fixmer said.
All to proceeds from the sale of artwork is directed to the artist with the goal of also supporting a local charity group Fixmer is passionate about, the American Association of University Woman Grants for Gals. For more information on purchasing a painting contact Agency Insurance at 920-397-5041.
