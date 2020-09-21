Dear Editor,
The majority party should not draw legislative districts, because it promotes division in Wisconsin. Our representatives ignore our views, and cater too much to party extremists and wealthy benefactors. If you’re fed up, speak. Vote for Democrats like Melissa Winker and Tom Palzewicz to end this self-serving sham and get your voice back.
Joe Janczy
Lake Mills
