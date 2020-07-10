With most of summer canceled, apart from the heat, there is one thing Lake Mills residents can still count on for entertainment…the Lake Mills City Band.
The band will hold two concerts this season in Commons Park, social distancing encouraged, on July 29 and Aug. 12. At both concerts root beer floats will be provided by the Lake Mills Main Street Program.
The Lake Mills City Band, founded in 1849, has been performing continuously since 1932. The band is filled with musicians of all ages from high school to adult.
The band started practicing outside at the middle school in July and has been practicing physical distancing.
“It works well because we can just open up the doors at the middle school and the instruments are right there,” said Ann Hundt, band member and organizer, referring to the drums the band borrows from the Lake Mills Middle School.
The Jefferson County Health Department has OK’d the outdoor concerts and practices, according to Hundt.
“We were worried the physical distancing could have an impact on our sound, but I thought it went well,” said Dave Anderson, director, of the first practice.
The Lake Mills City Band dates back to the 1840s, according to a Leader article in 1936, the band was the first brass band in this part of the state.
Enough money was raised, and instruments were ordered from the east. According to the article, Elisha W. Keyes, son of Capt. Joseph Keyes (the founder of Lake Mills) wrote, “It was true a team from Milwaukee had bought the band instruments, and that he had learned from a messenger that the circus—the first to visit this region—was to pitch its tent and give an exhibition on our village green.”
The original members of the band were J.F. Johnson, leader; Elijah Faville, Thomas Burdick, Peter Lang, Simon S. Keyes, Abel Keyes, Oliver A. Keyes, Peter Millard, Edward Abbe, Lyman Fargo, Hoyt Wilt and William Wilt.
That band remained in existence until 1849 when the California gold fever dispersed its members.
The band reorganized in the 1930s under Franklin Else’s direction and concerts were on Friday nights. The war years were difficult for the band because of low membership. After the war women joined the band, many were Else’s students.
He retired as band director in 1970 and died in a plane crash the following summer while returning home from a fishing trip. The next year the band stand was dedicated in his memory.
The band’s board of directors asked the members before the season started this year if they would be interested in playing this summer and the response was overwhelming.
“The board was thinking we wouldn’t have a season, but we decided to just put it to the members, over half said they wanted to proceed,” Hundt said.
The band has their parts pretty well covered they said.
“I think it will go well,” Hundt said.
They are missing some members. This year they will have 20-25 musicians. “We just want to keep things going on in Commons Park,” she said. Many of the members said after the practice they were happy to be playing again. The band has about eight student members this year.
“They end up being our best advertisement to get other young people,” Hundt said.
The band offers a scholarship for graduating seniors who have been in the band for at least a year.
They will have a lot of music to choose from this year for the two concerts and they plan to keep things fun and light.
“We are physically distant but still having fun,” Anderson said.
For those who are not able to make it at least one of the concerts will be televised on Lake Mills Cable Access.
Those interested in learning more about the Lake Mills City Band can email lakemillscityband@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.
Welcome to the discussion.
