Lake Mills High School will hold its 139th commencement exercises on Sunday, May 30 at 1 p.m. at the Lake Mills High School L-Cat Stadium. In the event of inclement weather, the time may change for the ceremony.

The Class of 2021 consists of 126 graduates. The issuance of the diplomas will be made by members of the Lake Mills School Board and administration. This year’s graduates will be led in by Junior Honor Guards Angelina Dressel, Carolyn Hanrahan, Olivia Karlen, Gabrielle Mahr, Holden Mock, Mathew Nelson, Gracelyn Smith, Ava Stelter, Chloe Thompson, Kaitlyn Twesme and Emma Zimmermann.

Speeches by Salutatorian Madeline Patton, as well as Valedictorians Kaia Heimstreet, Everett Karlen, Kurtis Nelson, Annika Purisch, and Quentin Saylor, will also be given.

Class Motto: “Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift. That’s why it’s called the present.” – Alice Morse Earle. Class Song: “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

