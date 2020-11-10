Attorney Karen Heineman joined the firm of Neuberger, Griggs, Sweet & Froehle, LLP in August 2020. She is based primarily in the firm’s Watertown office, but will also be in the Lake Mills office.
Attorney Heineman grew up in western New York State and graduated with a B.A. from Williams College. She pursued a career in veterinary medicine completing her D.V.M. at the University of Minnesota and has been a practicing veterinarian in Wisconsin for more than 25 years. She then turned her sights toward a legal career and graduated from Marquette University Law School magna cum laude. While at Marquette, she was a member of the Marquette Law Review and was inducted into the Pro Bono Honor Society for her contributions to the Marquette Volunteer Legal Clinics. She completed internships with the Milwaukee County Circuit Court Felony Division and the Department of Safety and Professional Services in Madison.
Heineman is licensed to practice law in Wisconsin and is a member of the Wisconsin Bar Association. She will practice in various areas of law, with emphasis on litigation.
