July 4 goodie bags to be given away

Free 4th of July themed goodie bags will be given out by the Lake Mills 4th of July Fireworks Committee on Saturday, July 4 from 9-11 a.m. at the former Sentry Foods parking lot, 105 S. Madison St., drive through style.
The 500 bags were donated by local sponsors and are free to kids three to 12 years old and will include snacks and small goodies like glow sticks. The bags are available on a first come, first serve basis. Limit one per child or four bags per family.
Lake Mills will have a firework show July 4 at dusk at the Seljan Co., 100 S. CP Ave.
The 100% community funded volunteer event will be a bit different this year, but it will still be a moment for the people of Lake Mills to come together, while remaining distant.
There will be portable toilets and trash cans on site at Seljan. There will be street and lot parking available.
There will be no concession stand or face painting this year at the event. There will also be signage encouraging social distancing.
“We are trying to be as mindful of the coronavirus threat as we can be,” said John Black, committee member. “This can be done safely and it’s a nice thing. We really wanted to offer something because, so much has been canceled this summer.”
This year there will be even more parking opportunities with American Way being finished all the way through. The fireworks will be shot off on Industrial Drive in front of the new distillery.
“The parking opportunities are fantastic in the industrial park,” Black said and provide even more space to social distance. “You can hang by the car and watch the show.”
Those interested in donating can do so at the Bank of Lake Mills, directly into the Lake Mills Fourth of July Fireworks Committee account. Checks or other donations can be dropped off at TJS Cabinetry, 613 Jefferson St.
