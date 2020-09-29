Friends of Sandy Beach, Rock Lake
Dear Editor,
For years, the Lake Mills City Council has been planning a major redevelopment of Sandy Beach including the boat launch, restaurant and mobile home park. For the most part, this multi-million dollar project has been planned behind closed doors without public involvement. This raises numerous questions and concerns for community members. Despite multiple requests for input, no public meetings have been held or planned.
Therefore, we are circulating a petition asking for your help and support. The petition requests that the City Council provide the public with details of all planned development for review and input. In addition, we ask for public meetings that allow for discussion on development phases including, but not limited to the unfinished archeologic study, relocation of the boat launch, development of the mobile home park and access from Ferry Drive. Additionally concerning to us are issues surrounding beach use during COVID-19, congestive boat traffic on Rock Lake and parking on Sandy Beach Road.
Now is the time for action. If we do not speak up, the results could be disastrous for the park and detrimental to Rock Lake itself.
You can help in a number of ways. Either print this article, sign it and send it to the City Council or reach out to us to sign our petition. You can see us in Commons Park during Fall Fest on Oct. 4 or send a note to jmsmadtown@gmail.com. We will be happy to come to you.
We also encourage you to attend a City Council meeting or talk to your Council representative. Express your opinions and wishes for Sandy Beach and Rock Lake. Let’s make sure they continue to be a place community members enjoy for many years to come.
Hope Oostdik and
Jane Shimeck
Lake Mills
