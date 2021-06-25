The Jefferson County Health Department convened a commemoration to honor those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and acknowledge small town resiliency and capacity to thrive on June 11. Those who have been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic were honored and a collective thanks was given to the many community members, healthcare workers and partners who brought Jefferson County through the pandemic which has taken so much and incurred a heavy burden on our County since early last year.
The COVID-19 pandemic and associated burden can serve as a reminder of a shared vulnerability and strength in the face of collective threats. It is vital to honor those who have been lost and those who have experienced loss, and to thank those who fought this virus. It is equally important to recognize the positive elements of Jefferson County’s response to the pandemic. Small-town resilience, grit, innovation, and community strength were acknowledged as protective factors which served to render Jefferson County’s response to the pandemic a success and were fostered to greater capacities than before the pandemic.
During the ceremony, attendees heard from department staff including: Gail Scott, Director and Health Officer; Elizabeth Chilsen, Public Health Program Manager; and several others. A moving personal tribute to an individual who died from COVID-19 was shared by their spouse. A work of art by local artist Robin Chamberlain Sweeney, titled Abundance, Hope and Future and commissioned to represent our community’s resilience, was displayed at the commemoration. This painting will be on display at the Hoard Museum in Fort Atkinson through July 2, and will thereafter remain on public display in the lobby area of Jefferson County Health Department.
The county's 7-day and 14-day average daily case rates are recently stabilized at 1 case per 100,000. JCHD continues to recommend that all individuals receive their COVID-19 vaccines to protect themselves and their community from future potential outbreaks and illness.
"We look forward to supporting a safe, joyous and memorable Summer 2021," health department officials said.