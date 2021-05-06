Three students, two from Lake Mills High School and one from Lakeside Lutheran High School, have been named the May Rotary students.
The students include Molly FitzGibbon and Isabella Mendoza from Lake Mills High School and Kaylee Raymond at Lakeside Lutheran High School.
FitzGibbon enjoys volunteering for community service projects, working and writing for the school newspaper. In her free time, she enjoys reading, writing, photography, baking, playing sports and spending time with friends.
During high school she has participated in the Junior Optimist Club, Link Crew, forensics, the school newspaper, year book, National Honor Society, along with cross country, basketball and softball.
After high school she plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in English and in the future be a high school English teacher.
Mendoza was born and raised in Fairbanks, Alaska and moved to Lake Mills in the fifth grade. She lives with her mother in Lake Mills.
Music has always been a big part of her life and has been active in many music programs in high school.
She enjoys traveling, especially to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where her father resides.
During high school she was a member of the student council, serving as class president her senior year. She was in the show choir and dance captain, Link Crew, drama club and Optimist Club.
After high school, she will be attending the University of California Irvine to major in business administration with a possible minor in criminology.
Kaylee Raymond, daughter of Kyle and Amy Raymond, was born in California and lived in Austin, Texas, and most recently Sun Prairie. Her family will be moving to Tacoma, Washington this summer. She loves to spend time with her three siblings and dog.
Raymond has played basketball and volleyball all four years at Lakeside. She is a member of the National Honor Society, and was elected National Honor Society vice president this year. Raymond also was elected student body treasurer on student council. She participated in forensics for two years. She is also involved with the Lakeside Operation Go mission trip program since her sophomore year, when she canvassed for a Phoenix mission church. She plans to travel to Jarrell, Texas in July for more mission work.
She has volunteered at Twice is Nice Resale in Jefferson, helping stock shelves and clean the store. Raymond has worked at her local Kwik Trip for over a year. She also loves to participate in an event called, “New Friends,” organized by Teens for Christ. New Friends reaches out to those in the community with mental and physical disabilities, where members spend the afternoon with them in various activities.
This coming fall Raymond plans to attend Baylor University, in Waco, Texas, where she will enter as a pre-nursing student, with plans to pursue a bachelor of science in nursing degree, and then a doctor of nursing practice, on the nurse-midwifery track.
