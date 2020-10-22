A Whitewater woman has been charged with heroin and cocaine possession after a traffic stop in Lake Mills last year.
Keirstin Brady, 32, has been charged with one count felony possession of narcotic drugs, one count possession of cocaine and one count obstructing an officer, all charged as repeaters.
According to a criminal complaint, Brady was a passenger in a car when it was pulled over by Lake Mills Police just outside the city limits on County Highway A, toward Milford Aug. 21, 2019. The driver was arrested on outstanding warrants. When asked for name Brady gave her sister’s name to police and said she didn’t have her ID on her.
Police said Brady appeared nervous, was having a hard time finishing sentences and was holding a large black bag around her neck. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 unit indicated for drugs on the passenger side of the vehicle where Brady was sitting. After a search of the vehicle police located a bag of syringes, bottle caps with burnt residue on them, a lighter, cotton balls and small bags of powdered substances.
Brady admitted to police the drugs would be heroin. She was also arrested on an active warrant.
The items found on Brady were sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and tested positive for cocaine and weighed .037 grams. The other bag which contained a tab powder tested positive for heroin and fentanyl and weighed .028 grams.
Brady will appear in court for an initial appearance Nov. 16, via Zoom conference on the charges. If convicted she could face 13 years and four months in prison, pay fines up to $25,000 and have her driving privileges revoked for up to 10 years.
