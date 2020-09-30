Dear Editor,
A healthy and civil democracy requires fair voting districts. Only with fair districts do our votes carry equal weight. Without fair districts, the power of citizens is undermined and the power of politicians is strengthened. Gerrymandering is the age-old story of politicians using an unfair advantage to cling to office. Make no mistake – gerrymandering is a form of vote stealing.
On this November’s ballot residents of Jefferson County have a chance to reduce our hyper-partisan politics by voting YES on an advisory referendum calling for fair maps. A YES vote recommends that Wisconsin adopts a nonpartisan redistricting plan for establishing fair voting districts.
Vote YES to tell politicians of all political parties that we demand nonpartisan voting districts. And let’s vote only for those state assembly candidates who support fair districts.
Nathan Pyles
Lake Mills
