The Lake Mills Main Street Program’s 15th Annual Lake Mills Arts Festival will be at Commons Park Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a free event and attendees can shop with over 40 artists who work with an array of mediums from painting, sculpture, fiber, mixed media, pottery, jewelry and more.
The festival will feature food from local vendors and food trucks. In addition to food, the event also features live music all day by the Nine Thirty Standard band and The Lake Mills City Band.
The 40 artisans from across Wisconsin will be judged by two independent judges. Awards will include a ‘Best of Show’ and ‘Best New Artist.’
There will be a kids art yard at the event in the Arts Alliance tent. Children will be invited to spin the “Wheel of Kindness.” Participants spin the wheel, land on a color and select a color-coordinated act of kindness suggestion. They are then asked to return a postcard to the Arts Alliance. This postcard may be mailed to Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills, P.O. Box 352, Lake Mills, WI 53551 or it can be dropped off at the L.D. Fargo Public Library or at the Lake Mills Market. The returned postcards will be on display in those locations for all to read and enjoy.
The second activity is tie-dye. For a $5 fee, for any size pre-printed Art Alliance shirt, participants will be able to create a tie-dyed shirt. Volunteers will guide children through the process.
Once the dye application is completed, the shirt is placed in a zip-lock bag with instructions to rinse and dry the shirt at home.
Those who wish to can sen a photo of them wearing their completed shirt to: lang.susan@gmail.com to be posted on the Arts Alliance Facebook page.
The Lake Mills Arts Festival is free and open to the public.