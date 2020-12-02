11/19/20
Warning-speeding, citation-operating while revoked Hwy B/V (west)
Truancy warning E. Pine Street
Two truancy warnings/contributing Catlin Drive
All Other Stolen Plate, Misappropriation of Plates Lake Street/CP Avenue
Written Warning High Mounted Stop Lamp CTHV/89
Citation: Operate After Revocation, Written Warning: Defective Headlamp CTHV/CTHA
11/20/20
Mutual Aid (JESO) Hwy B/Q
Warning-speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Street
72-hour parking violation, Vehicle towed S. CP Avenue
Vehicle Lockout W. Lake Street
Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plates S. Main St/Lake Park Place
EMS Assist Mulberry St
Citation: Operate after Suspension, Written Warning: Unregistered Vehicle CTHV/89
11/21/20
Keys lockout Kwik Trip
911 Open line Oasis Ln.
Written warning — Speed Mulberry Street & Prairie Avenue
Citation: Operate After Suspension, Operator fail to have passenger wear seatbelt, All other Probation and Parole S. Main Street/ Columbus Street
911 Hang Up E Tyranena Park Road
All Other Human Services Water Street
Keys locked in vehicle Tamarack Drive
11/22/20
Citation: Fail to obey traffic officer, Operating After Revocation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, All other possession of cocaine 89/CTHV
W/W failure to display registration, no rear light E. Lake St/CP Avenue
Written Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Oak Street
Written Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Madison Street
Open Door, Truman Search Catlin Drive
11/23/20
Written Warning Speeding Main Street/Lake Street
Mutual Aid JESO for accident County Hwy A
Written Warning Defective Headlight, Defective Brake Light, All Other Possession of Paraphernalia E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street
11/24/20
Written Warning Insurance E. Lake Street
Assist Fire S. Main St.
Written Warning Improper Stop at Stop Line N. Main Street/W. Madison Street
Written Warning Speeding Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)
Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/ Phillips Lane
