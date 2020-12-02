11/19/20

Warning-speeding, citation-operating while revoked Hwy B/V (west)

Truancy warning E. Pine Street

Two truancy warnings/contributing Catlin Drive

All Other Stolen Plate, Misappropriation of Plates Lake Street/CP Avenue

Written Warning High Mounted Stop Lamp CTHV/89

Citation: Operate After Revocation, Written Warning: Defective Headlamp CTHV/CTHA

11/20/20

Mutual Aid (JESO) Hwy B/Q

Warning-speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Street

72-hour parking violation, Vehicle towed S. CP Avenue

Vehicle Lockout W. Lake Street

Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plates S. Main St/Lake Park Place

EMS Assist Mulberry St

Citation: Operate after Suspension, Written Warning: Unregistered Vehicle CTHV/89

11/21/20

Keys lockout Kwik Trip

911 Open line Oasis Ln.

Written warning — Speed Mulberry Street & Prairie Avenue

Citation: Operate After Suspension, Operator fail to have passenger wear seatbelt, All other Probation and Parole S. Main Street/ Columbus Street

911 Hang Up E Tyranena Park Road

All Other Human Services Water Street

Keys locked in vehicle Tamarack Drive

11/22/20

Citation: Fail to obey traffic officer, Operating After Revocation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, All other possession of cocaine 89/CTHV

W/W failure to display registration, no rear light E. Lake St/CP Avenue

Written Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Oak Street

Written Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Madison Street

Open Door, Truman Search Catlin Drive

11/23/20

Written Warning Speeding Main Street/Lake Street

Mutual Aid JESO for accident County Hwy A

Written Warning Defective Headlight, Defective Brake Light, All Other Possession of Paraphernalia E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street

11/24/20

Written Warning Insurance E. Lake Street

Assist Fire S. Main St.

Written Warning Improper Stop at Stop Line N. Main Street/W. Madison Street

Written Warning Speeding Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)

Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/ Phillips Lane

Load comments