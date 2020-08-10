It’s not a boys club anymore. Lily Kussman, recent graduate of Lake Mills High School, is headed to Fox Valley Technical College to study automotive technology imports and vehicle finishing and repair this fall.
The 18-year-old has been pushing boundaries for several years, racing with the Badger Karting Club in Dousman, and working at Topel’s Towing and Repair since November.
“I really thought it was important to learn all angles of cars, to learn the mechanical side as well as the body side and become an expert in everything,” Kussman said. “I would love to attend a Porsche certification course and become a Porsche certified technician."
She said she is interested in working as a technician, doing service writing or possibly owning her own shop someday, but when she got her hands-on cars she knew she wanted to keep working on them.
“I would even be open to being on a pit crew of a race team because of my racing,” she said.
An Indy car race was all it took to spark her interest in racing. It took the teen two years to convince her parents to approve. Kussman is the daughter of Kirk and Julie Kussman and Jolene and Brad Hosey. She started racing when she was 16 and her first race season came in sixth out of 46 kart drivers and was awarded “rookie of the year.”
“I walked into the track and something just felt right,” she said about her first experience at Road America. “I was thinking I’ve got to do this.”
Her passion led her down the path to become an automotive technician.
“Once I was in racing I realized my passion for cars, and I loved going fast and I loved knowing what made cars fast and I wasn’t really sure if I wanted to commit to being on a professional pit crew yet, so I wanted to start with the consumer car world.”
Kussman received several scholarships including a $6,750 technical excellence scholarship, $2,000 automotive technician tuition scholarship sponsored by Topel’s Towing and Repair, a $1,000 Sue Peterson Auto Collision technician award sponsored by WI Auto Collision Technicians Assoc., Ltd. and numerous local scholarships. She is also receiving a tool set valued at over $4,000 from Snap-on.
She’s still racing and has a race coming up at Road America, in a Formula 1600 car, an entry level open wheel car.
The automotive industry being a male dominated field doesn’t intimidate the persistent young woman.
“There are definitely some challenges,” she said. “I grew up with a brother, so I feel like having him around helped me to get used to it. I like the challenge. I like that it’s different.”
She said she feels people have been very accepting of her career choice.
“It makes it fun. It's fun being unique. It's fun being different.”
She’s had a lot of learning moments while working at Topel’s and values learning how to work on different types of vehicles including older models or hot rods.
“They took me in under their wing when I didn’t really know a lot,” Kussman said. “I went to Tara Topel, who has been sponsoring my racing for the last three years, I trusted her and said I was looking into getting into this industry.”
Kussman said Topel was willing to do whatever she could to help her with her potential career.
“She’s been great. They really taught me to work through my mistakes.”
Topel said Kussman has been an integral part of their operations since she started working for them.
“From pick-ups and drop offs to oil changes and inspections, she works efficiently and always with a positive attitude,” Topel said. “It’s been an honor to mentor her these past several months as a talented and motivated female in a male dominated industry. I have learned so much from her as well and look forward to seeing what her future holds.”
She also hopes she can encourage other young woman not just to work in auto care but to just understand what’s happening with their vehicles.
“A lot of people probably have an interest but might be nervous because it is a male dominated industry,” she said.
Her friends are also very accepting of her career choice and racing.
“I think they saw how much I loved it, especially with racing and were super accepting.”
Kussman says she is excited to see where the automotive industry goes.
“We’re in really formative years,” she said mentioning emissions and the switch to hybrid vehicles or fully battery powered cars.
“There are so many questions the automotive industry holds. I’m really excited to be a part of that and have a say in what happens and get to work.”
