There will be no change to the district’s mask policy for the remainder of the school year, but the Lake Mills Area School District voted to allow masks to become optional for some Summer School classes.
“We’re not going to change anything for this school year,” said District Administrator Tonya Olson.
The board voted on the Summer School Mitigation Practices plan at a special meeting Monday.
The plan allows for staff to work without wearing a mask or physically distancing in school buildings and visitors may enter the building without face coverings beginning June 5. The majority of teachers and staff have been vaccinated.
For Summer School, masks will be optional for students taking outdoor classes and inside when physical distancing is not possible. Masks will also be required during class passing times. There are several classes where face coverings will be required. Masks will still be required on school buses due to Department of Transportation guidelines.
The plan also says the district will not be requiring quarantines for those who are deemed close contacts in the school. Families with positive cases in the household will continue to be quarantined from the school environment.
“We have not seen the spread in the cohorts,” Olson said of students who have been quarantined when a classmate has been diagnosed with COVID-19. “If we quarantine a child from Summer School, we are essentially taking them out of the remainder of Summer School.”
The board heard from legal counsel at the meeting to understand what their liability could be if students or staff got COVID-19 due to them reconsidering their mask policy.
“I can’t stop you from being sued,” said Brian Goodman, attorney with Boardman & Clark. “Anyone who blames the district has to prove they got sick at school.”
He said it’s a hard claim to prove.
Goodman said it’s important to follow public health guidance from the Jefferson County Health Department.
“I believe there is legal risk if the district goes against public health guidance.”
Several school districts in Waukesha County have decided to go maskless for the reminder of the school year or for Summer School, after their health department loosened restrictions.
The Summer School plan is based heavily on social distancing and outdoor activity.
“Today we had a positive case and had no close contacts,” she said. “I think we can do this safely.”
Olson said the Summer School plan will hopefully be phased into fall with whatever health recommendations are in place at that time. The plan will remain in effect until Aug. 31, when the district will reassess the plan for the fall.
“We feel confident that we can proceed safely with this plan and will make adjustments if circumstances change,” Olson said in a letter to parents. “Data from the summer school sessions will be used to frame the decisions for the 2021-22 school year.”