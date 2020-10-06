A Watertown man is facing a misdemeanor OWI charge after he was found sleeping at an intersection in Lake Mills.
Alfredo Ayala, 31, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, second offense and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, second offense.
According to a criminal complaint, on Aug. 14 at 7:45 p.m. Lake Mills Police responded to a call about a car blocking traffic at the intersection of State Road 89 and County Highway V. The driver appeared to be sleeping. A witness said the vehicle was stopped in front of them and stayed at the intersection through several traffic lights. The witness pulled over and called 911. Another witness checked Ayala’s pulse and put the car in park. The driver had a cell phone in his hand according to the witness and appeared to be in the middle of texting.
There was an open Corona beer and a cooler on the passenger seat.
When police arrived they woke Ayala, he appeared to be confused and didn’t know where he was. Police administered field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test showed Ayala’s blood alcohol level was .195.
Ayala made his initial appearance in court via Zoom Sept. 21, where a $500 signature bond was issued. He was ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, have no presence in bars, taverns or liquor stores and not operate a vehicle without a valid license. A status conference has been set for Nov. 30.
If convicted Ayala faces up to up to a year in jail and $2,200 in fines.
