The last tournament of the season was completed by the end of August for the 9 and 18-hole golfers of the Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization. There were two winners in each group, the Medalist with the lowest scratch score for two rounds of golf and Golden Net with the lowest score using their handicap. In the 18-hole group, April Mickelson took the Medalist and Joyce Gehler was the Golden Net winner. In the 9-hole golf group, Virginia Newcomb was the Medalist and Marge Stach, the Golden Net winner.
Members of the LRCCWO should note we will be having a general membership meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. following golf and lunch.
