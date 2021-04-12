Dear Editor,
Has there ever been a more welcome springtime than this one? We’re emerging not just from winter, but carefully and slowly recovering from a dangerous and deadly pandemic. Nowhere are the signs of renewal more visible and more necessary among the residents at Trinity Pines Retirement Center. Over the last 12 months, our residents have felt the brunt of this pandemic and I am so proud and thrilled to report that there have been zero cases of COVID-19 amongst residents and staff.
Most welcome is the renewal of relationships between family and friends long disrupted by COVID-19. At a time of year traditionally associated with hope, we’ve seen immense progress in vaccinations of residents that have allowed our residents and older people around the country to re-emerge from COVID-19 isolation and reunite family and friends whose only previous contact had been by phone or video conference. As of today, 100% of residents are vaccinated.
This shows the progress we can make together when we prioritize our seniors. That’s the lesson of the last 12 months. When we prioritize the lives of older Americans, we can make real progress. When we fail to do so – when we fail to provide adequate protective equipment and testing, when we fail to halt community spread of a virus that exacts a cruel toll on older patients, when we fail to invest in long-term care – then older Americans and their families pay an unacceptable price.
We are immensely grateful for the expressions of support and understanding from family and friends.
Vaccinations offer the same game-changing potential for the general public that they have been for long-term care communities. But until a large share of the general public is vaccinated, COVID-19 will continue to be a risk – and the older people among us will continue to be at greatest risk as variants take hold.
I am surely grateful for the return of the spring season. And I am grateful for the immense effort our residents, staff, and board members have made over the last year, coping with a deadly pandemic and working to keep the folks we care for connected to the people they love. I hope you’ll join me in welcoming this springtime thaw, celebrating the safe reunions taking place in our community and across the country!
Ann Lee, Managing Director, Trinity Pones Retirement Center
Lake Mills
