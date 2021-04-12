A car full of teenagers ran from Lake Mills Police April 8 and some of the teens were ultimately charged with methamphetamine and marijuana possession.
According to Lake Mills Police, an officer was driving behind a car with out of state plates on South Main Street when it quickly turned onto Columbus Street. The officer saw the vehicle was parked at the end of the street. Four males exited the vehicle and ran towards Rotary Park.
Police parked behind the unoccupied vehicle and since it was parked on a public street walked K9 Truman around the car to do an exterior sniff of the vehicle. Truman gave a positive alert on the car, which had a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from it, police said. There was nothing found inside the vehicle.
Lake Mills Police went to Rotary Park to talk with the individuals. Three of the four were located there. The fourth was found hiding between two piers at Sandy Beach.
One juvenile was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana and another was charge with possession of marijuana.
