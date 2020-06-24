Being a nerd, usually pays off in the end and for one Lake Mills couple their interest in chemistry and physics has turned into their dream job. Rob and Kim Campbell have opened Dog and Shrub Distillery, 145 Industrial Drive.
What is Dog and Shrub? A shrub is a fruit or vegetable syrup macerated with sugar and vinegar.
“It’s an old school flavoring to help preserve things,” Kim said. “It’s sweet and sour. I started making shrubs and we decided to name it Dog and Shrub. The dog is because we have two dachshunds. White dog is what you call the liquor when it comes off the still.”
“Initially we are doing vodka,” Rob said. “The advantage to doing vodka is you don’t have to age it and it’s good.”
“We just finished botting 200 bottles,” Kim said.
Rob a chemistry and physics teacher who recently retired from the McFarland School District explained the distilling process to the Leader, along with a tour of the still.
“What makes vodka, vodka is it has to be distilled to 190 proof, which is 95% ethanol and 5% other stuff that is not good to taste,” Rob said.
He mentioned many people think vodka has to be made with potatoes.
“You can use any source of sugar you want. Hatch Distillery in Door County uses honey, there is another one that uses sugar beets. We happen to be using wheat.”
Kim mentioned that even though people traditionally think vodka has a clean taste, the taste is dependent on what it is made with.
“I figured out that some of the vodkas I enjoy tasting are wheat based. Potato and corn have a different mouth feel to it,” Kim said.
They plan to make gin next.
“We will take the vodka that we made, put it back in and heat it up and put in juniper, which is what makes gin. The alcohol vapor goes over the botanicals, picks up those flavors from the botanicals and then the final product is gin.”
Though the process looks complicated in their state-of-the-art facility, Kim said, “People make moonshine in the woods, so it’s not that much of a process,” she said with a laugh.
She said making vodka is a bit of a longer process because of the pureness of the alcohol.
After they make the gin they will start working on bourbon, dry whiskey and malt whiskey, which will need to be aged in barrels for two years.
The Campbells have been trying to open up the distillery since 2017.
They have hopes to use the five acres in the back of their building to plant grain or other crops to use in their distilling process in the vfuture.
The décor of Dog and Shrub is a mix of trendy bar and chemistry classroom with old lab tables and lab beakers atop the tables. They also have a patio designed by Hope Oostdik and Jae Ames.
“We worked really hard to make our countertop look like an old lab,” Kim said. “We’re dorky chemists.”
It was an odd year to retire with the way the school year ended.
“I went in after all the COVID stuff to get some things out of my classroom and thought, ‘this might be the last time I walk through.’ And it was.”
Rob spent 25 years in the classroom and said he was ready to do something else with his days, but his new business won’t get him too far from chemistry.
Kim has worked in the pharmaceutical industry in a testing lab in Madison.
“We test drug products from aspirin to heart medicine and biologics. I’m in chemistry as well and work in the quality control group there and I’ve been there for over 20 years.”
They not only both have backgrounds in chemistry but were in the same college chemistry class at UW-River Falls.
The origin of their new business started about five years ago when they went on the Bourbon Trail in Kentucky. The following year they went to Scotland and went on many distillery tours there.
“It was interesting, and we enjoyed it,” Rob said. “The fermentation process was really cool.”
“We realized in Wisconsin there is a pretty vibrant distilling community,” Kim said. “It’s really nice to do local. You can really support local grains, local farmers. We live in such a good area for that.”
The couple has been living in Lake Mills since Rob finished his post doctorate at Rutgers in New Jersey. Prior to that they lived in Texas, while Rob worked on his doctorate. He taught at St. John’s Military Academy when they moved back to Wisconsin.
Many local contractors have helped them make their dream a reality in the new building.
“That was our mission. We always wanted to do Lake Mills. We never looked at another city. We tried to use all local construction.”
They only have vodka right now, but are working on gin, a rye whiskey and a coffee liqueur. Their cocktails will range from simple to creative and it’s important to note they are only allowed to serve their spirits.
Dog and Shrub will be open Wednesday through Sunday. For more information search for Dog and Shrub Distillery on Facebook.
