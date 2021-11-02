Historic, long-vacant Lake Mills business site re-rises as Grace Small Engine Repair

Corey and Cindy Stillman’s focus, these days, is three-way: launching a business, restoring the historic building and grounds they operate out of and doing all that around the 6 children they adopted last year, after many years of foster parenting.
The Stillmans adopted their children, now ages 2-10, last November. In January, they bought the sprawling, former Haverkate TV & Appliance building at 968 Mulberry St., recasting it as Grace Small Engine Repair.
Opening the business wasn’t a snap decision.
“We’d been keeping our eye on this building for quite a while,” said Corey Stillman, who in May finished school for small engine repair after a previous, longtime career managing grocery and other retail stores.
The Haverkate site had sat vacant for about five years after operating for generations, back to the 1950s.
Cindy Stillman, who grew up in Lake Mills, said Grace Small Engine Repair is a “perfect” fit for its maze of shop, office, showroom and other spaces.
On a recent tour of the 3,500-square foot first floor business space, Cindy Stillman said its many additions over the years make it “a really interesting property. There are rooms everywhere.”
On the second floor is even more space, a 2,000-square foot apartment they privately rent out, for a total upstairs and down of about 5,500 square feet.
The Haverkate legacy was initially hard to get past, Cindy Stillman admitted.
“We called it Haverkate’s at first and then we said ‘no, we need to call it Grace Small Engine, because that’s its name now, it’s ours,’” she said.
But while they “continue to recognize the past, we’re also looking toward the future,” Corey Stillman noted. On a busy street that connects established neighborhoods to a bustling business sector just off I-94, that includes taking steps to make the site look nicer, inside and out.
“People, hopefully, are seeing the property come back to life,” he said.
Many of the improvements inside have been required.
“We’ve had to make some improvements,” including electrical wiring and plumbing upgrades, and adding a heater to their shop area, “all to make it safe,” to bring it up to code and to lend a professional feel, Corey Stillman said.
“There were basically two lights in here and no outlets,” he said, of the shop. “It’s all been redone,” with the help of local contractors.
Cindy Stillman said a goal “is that every time somebody comes in, it looks a little different than it did. It’s constantly a work in progress.”
The couple lived in Lake Mills until about two years ago, when they moved to Johnson Creek. Their children still attend school in Lake Mills, something they view as a strong connection to the community.
They said they’ve absolutely felt embraced by other Lake Mills businesses.
“It’s so wonderful to be part of the Lake Mills business community,” Cindy Stillman said. “We’ve had so much support. It’s good to be here.”
“This is the right town for us to be in,” Corey Stillman agreed.
With help from Corey’s brother, Matt, and another friend who’s “flexing in” to work as needed, they’re also building their customer base.
On the recent tour, they showed off a secure, temperature-controlled storage area filled with lawn mowers and snow blowers that were done being serviced and ready to be delivered back to local customers.
“It’s really important to keep people’s stuff secure,” Corey Stillman said. “I have yet to store anyone’s machine outside. With the size of the building, and the spaces we have, we were able to do that.”
That is just one thing, he predicted, “is going to set Grace Small Engine Repair apart.”
Their local pickup and delivery service has also quickly gained popularity
“That’s been huge for our customers, they really like that,” Corey Stillman said.
In addition to lawn mowers and snow blowers, Grace Small Engine Repair also services things like weed trimmers, leaf blowers and generators.
“Those are the main machines we’ve worked on up to this point,” Corey Stillman, adding that business has been brisk.
“It’s been a very busy shop,” he said, “with a lot of repeat customers, which has been good.”
The Stillmans said their future vision is to bring in a dealer to sell new mowers and snow blowers in a vacant area of the building that, in the Haverkate era, was an appliance showroom.
“We want to use the whole space,” Corey Stillman said.
They have no timeline to add sales, though, saying their strategy is to grow slowly.
“We’re focusing on what’s in front of us now...while keeping an eye on the future,” Corey Stallman said, with a longtime goal of building a “generational” business that their children might want to be involved in, and a business that will make Lake Mills proud for years to come.
So far, it’s been a good work — and life — shift, they said.
Cindy Stillman recalls the day Corey, contemplating a career change, “was like ‘what about small engine repair?’ I was like ‘yes that’s what you should do!’ He has these two skill sets, mechanical and management. This is the perfect blend of everything he’s amazing at.”
“I was always very mechanical, the kind of guy who did a lot of work on cars,” agreed Corey Stillman, who grew up in Helenville and graduated from Jefferson High School. “Matt and I, when we were growing up, did a lot of this kind of stuff, making old cars and lawn mowers work.”
She has a good feeling about what’s to come, Cindy Stillman said.
“If a business could succeed based solely on who owns it, this one will succeed because Corey’s the one running it. He just puts his whole hart into everything,” she said.