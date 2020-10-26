All schools in the Lake Mills Area School District will shift to virtual instruction through Nov. 9, due to positive COVID-19 cases in the district and staff shortages due to quarantines. District officials hope to have students return to in-person classes Nov. 10.
“Regrettably, with the notification of another positive student case today, we will be shifting the entire district to virtual instruction for a two-week period,” said Dr. Tonya Olson, district administrator in a letter to parents. “As of this last notification, we will have approximately 100 students in quarantine and over 30 staff in quarantine or out sick. We are unable to fill this number of vacancies with substitute teachers. Additionally, we are seeing the spread of COVID-19 in the community and have been responding to positive cases since late Wednesday.”
The district will reevaluate the situation on Nov. 9 with the intention of returning to class Nov. 10. It’s the hope of district officials the two-week shift will allow quarantines to end so the district is able to return to school with a full staff and student body.
High School football, soccer and cross-country practices and competitions will continue as scheduled. All other after school activities are cancelled.
Families can expect additional information to follow from building principals regarding virtual learning, device pick up and other information.
