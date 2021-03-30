MADISON — Amidst a challenging year and a global pandemic, students at 25 high schools across the state including Lake Mills, have been reading and responding to writer Yan Lianke's novel, "Dream of Ding Village," as part of the 16th annual Great World Texts in Wisconsin program.
Officially censored upon its Chinese publication, "Dream of Ding Village" is the story of the public health crisis of the 1990s when rural villages selling their blood led to an AIDS outbreak. The novel is the result of three years of undercover work by Yan, who once worked as an assistant to a well-known Beijing anthropologist in an effort to study a small village decimated by HIV/AIDS as a result of unregulated blood selling.
The novel has turned out to be a prescient selection for the 2020-21 Great World Texts program. It offers a timely perspective on pandemic profiteering, government corruption, and, perhaps most importantly, on trauma and hope. Participating classrooms have the opportunity to ask themselves the questions on all of our minds during this moment of global health crisis. How does the Chinese public health system work? What are the inner lives of the suffering and those who allow suffering? What do we do with our fear and uncertainty in a time of illness? And ultimately, what is our responsibility as participants in a public health crisis, and how can we respond here in Wisconsin?
In March and April 2021, more than 1,000 students will convene for a first-ever virtual conference billed as “GWT Month” to discuss Yan’s novel. Participating schools will share student projects created in response to Yan’s novel with one another as well as with faculty from UW-Madison. These creative projects range from theatrical performances and Minecraft worlds responding to the book’s themes of injustice and health inequity, to artwork and photography inspired by the novel’s empathy for a rural village decimated by a pandemic. We will be archiving these projects on our digital conference program, as well as highlighting outstanding projects during the three-week GWT Month.
The conference will culminate with a virtual lecture with Yan Lianke on Monday, April 19 from 7 to 8 PM CST, featuring questions from participating students. The general public is also encouraged to register and join this special live event, presented in partnership with Wisconsin Book Festival.
The Great World Texts in Wisconsin program reaches students and teachers in dozens of school districts throughout the state of Wisconsin. Drawing from world literature throughout the ages, the program’s selection of texts reflects a capacious understanding of the idea of the “literary classic.” In previous years, faculty, teachers, and students have collaborated on texts associated with 16th century China, ancient Greece, and contemporary India. Each year, participating students read and discuss one such work in their classrooms and create projects which connect the book to their own interests.
Further information about Great World Texts can be found at humanities.wisc.edu/great-world-texts. Applications for next year’s conference will open on April, 19, 2021. For more information, contact Assistant Director of Public Humanities Aaron Fai at fai@wisc.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.