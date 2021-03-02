Madison — Representative Barbara Dittrich (R – Oconomowoc) issued the following statement introducing the “Protecting Women in Sports Act”:
“On June 23, 1972 Title IX became ensconced in federal civil rights law. That law was historic in its provisions honoring and protecting the abilities and achievements of women in their own divisions of competitive sports. Prior to that time, females were not offered the opportunities to compete in anything other than informal activities resulting in a lack equipment, resources, and scholarships.
“Since its passage in my youth, Title IX has made a way for women to be inspired by the high achievement of other women. Educational and competitive opportunities have been opened up through scholarships and tournaments. The 38th Assembly District’s own Lady L-Cats from Lake Mills would not have had the chance to enjoy their phenomenal accomplishment this past weekend securing a state title without the passage of Title IX. The 38th Assembly District’s own Kaylee would not have had the opportunity to secure a WIAA State Title in gymnastics this past weekend without Title IX.
“Now, in a fractured, well-meaning attempt at inclusion, women’s achievements have once again been put at great risk of loss. Biological females are losing opportunities at titles, records, scholarships, and even participation. Additionally, by ignoring the scientific, biological fact that males have higher bone density, greater muscle mass, and often greater height, women are being put in physical danger of greater injury in competition. While the NCAA sets the standard that a biological male may participate in female sports after a year of testosterone-suppressing drugs, there are no hormonal levels or guidelines set in order to compete.
“Parents and athletes throughout my legislative district who have devoted countless hours to supporting fair competition and athletic excellence have come to me asking, “Representative, what are you going to do about this?”
“So today, at the beginning of Women’s History Month, it is my honor to stand with my female colleagues, especially Senator Kathy Bernier and Representative Janel Brandtjen, in introducing Wisconsin’s “Protecting Women in Sports Act”.
