CAMBRIDGE — The 2021 racing season kicked off on a cool evening at Wisconsin’s Action Track. Six divisions of racing packed the program, highlighted by the Serenity Concepts 50 lap Late Model main event. When it was over, five time Late Model champion, Dale Nottestad, stood victorious after a late race caution and restart netted him the lead.
Luke Westenberg and Ryan Weyer paced the Clear View Tree Care Late Model feature to green with Westenberg pouncing on the early lead.
Dylan Schuyler followed under Weyer to grab second with Shaun Scheel in his tracks for third. Scheel got by Schuyler for the runner up spot on lap four and pulled up behind the early leader.
On lap five, Scheel dove under Westenberg, claiming the lead on lap eight. Westenberg remained close to the new leader, searching for a way back to the front.
On lap 15, Westenberg drew even with Scheel on the low side, but Scheel held him at bay to regain the lead on lap 19 with Stephen Scheel watching from third. On lap 21, Riley Stenjem motored under Stephen Scheel, looking for third. On the next circuit, contact between Shaun Scheel and Westenberg forced both pilots to check up slightly in turns one and two.
This allowed Stenjem to take advantage as he fired past both into the lead down the backstretch. On lap 23, the first of two cautions slowed the field when Westenberg spun after contact with another driver.
Stenjem chose the low side for the restart with Michael Grueneberg taking his shot on the outside. Stenjem reclaimed the lead on the restart with Shaun Scheel following into second and Jason Erickson up to third. Erickson slipped by Scheel on lap 26 to gain the second spot, bringing Dale Nottestad along for third. The leaders lined up single file as the laps began to tick away.
But on lap 39, A spinning Kyle Smith forced the second caution period, setting up an 11 lap shootout to the finish. Stenjem once again choose the inside line for the restart with Erickson choosing to stay behind him.
Nottestad braved the high side for the return to green as they prepared to restart. As the green waved once again, Nottestad used a great run to clear Stenjem into turn one and immediately pull away.
Erickson worked Stenjem over, getting past for the second position on lap 42. But Nottestad remained out front through the checkers to pickup the first win of the season. Erickson finished a strong second followed by Stenjem, Grueneberg and Shaun Scheel.
James Junget of Rio captured the 20 lap Wolff Pack Apparel International feature event.
Nick Schmidt grabbed the early lead on lap one with Timothy Higgins in second. Junget drove by Higgins on lap three to gain the second spot and move up to challenge the leader.
On lap five, Junget began peeking to the outside of Schmidt, drawing even on lap six. By lap eight, Junget was out front alone while Mark Dewey took his turn working on Schmidt. Dewey cleared Schmidt for second on lap 12 and began to look to close the gap on the leader.
But Junget remained in control, racing under the checkers first to seal the win. Dewey finished second with Neil Higgins, Schmidt and Josh Rusch rounding out the top five.
Waunakee’s Scott “Chico” Riedner claimed the 25 lap Benninger Concrete Construction Hobby Stock main event. Jason Dunn grabbed the lead on lap one with Chuck Egli dropping in behind him for second. On lap four, several cars jammed up on turn four forcing the sole caution of the race. Dunn and Jordy Egli paced the field back to green with Riedner watching from row two. As racing resumed, Riedner looking to make it a three way battle for the lead. Egli moved out front with Riedner charging up underneath the new leader. Riedner claimed the top spot for himself on lap six with Jim Tate Jr in tow for second. Chico’s son, Brandon, followed Tate into third as Tate tried to pressure the leader. Tate choose to take a look to the high side of Chico, allowing Brandon to slip underneath and move into second. The leaders lined up single file, with Chico Riedner leading the way to the checkers to secure the win. Brandon Riedner was second followed by Tate, Jordy Egli and Robbie Rucks.
Poynette’s Dillon Schwanbeck captured the 25 lap Legends.Direct Legends feature event. Danny Lehmkuhl took the initial lead on the opening lap with Tony Moyer in second. By lap six, Schwanbeck was already up to third with Aaron Moyer in his tracks. Schwanbeck got by Tony Moyer for second on lap eight with Aaron Moyer following through. With nine laps to go, Schwanbeck dove under Lehmkuhl, stealing the top spot away for himself and beginning to stretch his lead. Aaron Moyer made his way to second in the closing laps, but Schwanbeck had the field covered en route to the win. Aaron Moyer was second with Lehmkuhl, James Lynch and Tony Moyer completing the top five.
Carson Phillips claimed the Fort Atkinson Small Engine Bandit 15 lap feature event. James Bell led lap one from the pole with Tommy Bleecker up to second on lap two. Bleecker began to challenge Bell on lap four, taking over the lead a lap later. Gaven Smothers and Phillips followed into second and third respectively until Phillips drove under Smothers to pick up second on lap nine. Phillips continued forward, driving under Bleecker on lap ten. After a brief battle, Phillips moved out front on lap 12. Phillips maintained the lead through a late race caution on his way to seeing the checkers first. Bleecker finished second followed by Matt Krinke, Ryan Oetzel and Travis Rose.
Portage driver, Alex Hartwig, captured the 15 lap CR Custom Construction Bandolero feature race. Marianna Kubicz took the early lead on lap one. Meanwhile Hartwig took to the high side and began charging toward the front of the field. By lap three, Hartwig was challenging for third while Kubicz held the lead in front of Axel Oldenhoff. On lap five, Hartwig dove under Oldenhoff, taking the second spot and setting his sights on Kubicz. Hartwig continued forward, driving by Kubicz on the low side to take over the lead. Cohen Henze moved up to second just before a late race caution slowed the pace. Hartwig paced the field back to green and stayed strong ahead of Henze to pick up the win. Henze was second followed by Avery Linnerud, Easton Riedner and Oldenhoff.
Next Saturday, May 15, is a full program on six divisions with time trials at 5pm and racing at 7pm. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.
