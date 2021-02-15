COVID-19 has impacted people and families in numerous ways and one local organization is looking to help lift that burden off the shoulders of those who need it.
Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin Inc. is providing a free counseling service to those in need called Project Recovery. The program, supported by FEMA, is designed to meet the emotional needs of the community.
“It’s been a resource for survivors of natural disasters in the past. However, we are currently operating in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rhiannon Tonies, a Lake Mills counselor with the program. “Counselors are providing free, over-the-phone crisis counseling focused on non-judgmental listening and helping people navigate their emotions and reactions to stress caused by the public health crisis. Resource referral is also part of what we do. Counselors assigned to specific area codes have a knowledge of local resources for things like food, shelter, and health-related needs.”
Even though the pandemic is classified as a disaster, it feels different, Tonies told the Lake Mills Rotary Club Feb. 9. “This is the first time where all 50 states have been declared, this is a worldwide pandemic. A weather-related disaster has an impact and then individuals and communities begin to rebuild. We have experienced a long, sustained event, with no end in sight. But like a natural disaster, many of our reactions are the same. These reactions can manifest in four different ways, physical, emotional, cognitive, and behavioral. Often, we don’t realize that these responses are related to coping with the pandemic.”
While each survivor experiences a disaster as an individual, he or she also experiences it as part of a community. COVID-19 is unique in the way that everyone is experiencing many phases, often at the same time.
Those who are struggling with anxiety, anger, resentment and conflict, uncertainty about the future, prolonged mourning, isolation, health problems, physical and mental exhaustion, lifestyle changes and financial stress, among other issues can call the hotline.
Project Recovery has a hotline, 608-237-1255 which operates daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
“We are also partnered with United Way 211. Anyone can be connected to a crisis counselor by dialing 211 and asking for a referral to Project Recovery.”
Persons may also connect with a counselor by filling out a request for contact via the program website https://projectrecoverywi.org.
