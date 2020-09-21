Dear Editor,
Interesting to read the letters about Biden. It is my turn to rebut. It seems through them and the media, wealth is mentioned with President Trump's name. It's interesting but many of the opposite party are probably as wealthy maybe more so. They too have wealthy friends. Many of the career politicians became rich after entering their office mostly coming from the taxpayers.
Tell me that Biden is strong enough to lead our country and stand up to the world powers. I think not. It's sad how he is blaming President Trump for not conquering the virus, come on now could he have done any better?
It's also interesting about how the history of our country is coming into focus when for the past years many of our presidents did not follow through with some of the things that are being attacked. What's good for the goose is good for the gander.
We all know once a man becomes president his promises go by the wayside so please vote for the man and not the party. In God We Trust is still our motto.
Marilyn Lohman
Lake Mills
