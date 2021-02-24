Mia Wehausen
Mia Wehausen

Mia Wehausen is one of Lake Mills High School’s senior Youth Apprenticeship in Agriculture students. She is currently taking Luke Wiedenfeld’s Horticulture and Landscaping class and is a member of the Lake Mills High School FFA.

Wehausen has been working for Brent Johnson and Rock Pond Produce LLC of Lake Mills, since she was in the eighth grade. Her’s job duties have consisted of planting, growing, harvesting and selling numerous vegetable crops such as asparagus, brussel sprouts, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, sweet corn, melons, squash, and pumpkins throughout the spring, summer and fall. Wehausen states that growing and harvesting pumpkins is one of her favorite parts of the job.

Besides getting to be outdoors and having fun while enjoying hands-on work, Wehausen’s work experiences at Rock Pond Produce LLC have also helped her to develop a strong work ethic, great time management skills, and excellent communication and customer relations skills. These skills will definitely help Wehausen in preparing for her future career. After graduation this spring, Wehausen plans to attend UW-Eau Claire for the general nursing program and possibly minor in business.

