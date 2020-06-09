The Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education said goodbye to Pam Streich Monday during the last regular meeting before her retirement on July 1.
“Streich is a Lake Mills alumnus and returned to the district after serving 15 years as a speech language pathologist at the Watertown Unified School District,” said Robert Dimperio, board president. “For the last 20 years at this school district you’ve served as director of pupil services and special education, director of summer school, Lake Mills Elementary School assistant principal, Lake Mills High School principal, Junior Optimist Advisor and you became district administrator in July of 2016.”
Dimperio credited Streich for her help getting the referendum passed in November 2018, which lead to the new academic wing at Lake Mills High School and multi-purpose athletic facility.
“You played no small roll in having that become a reality,” he said. “You have the sincere gratitude of my colleagues on the board, past board members who’ve had an opportunity to work with you over the years and the community in general.”
The board presented Streich with a vase of flowers engraved with the school logo.
“When you interviewed in 2016 you came with a plan and you implemented that plan and we are very grateful.”
Streich said in the craziness of the end of the school year she forgot this would be her last regular board meeting.
“I didn’t prepare anything to say, but thank you,” she said of the vase. “Thanks to the board for your confidence and support and I will have some other comments at graduation because I’m very hopeful that is going to be a great celebration and one last chance for me to share some thoughts.”
The board approved plans for virtual summer school and heard from Summer School Director Nate Grundahl, who discussed the changes from the original summer school plan.
“We surveyed parents about two weeks ago on their interest in summer school and the numbers came back good enough we thought we could run summer school,” Grundahl said. “We do think we have enough full-time equivalent students to make it financially feasible and also a great learning experience for some of our students. When July comes we will reevaluate where we are and what we can offer and whether or not there will be face to face.”
The board approved summer school contracts with Streich commenting it’s difficult this year because teaching summer school is a good opportunity for teachers and staff to earn extra money and this year it wasn’t an option for most. Summer school teachers will be paid an hourly rate, a reduction of pay from past years.
Students who are interested in summer school will have another opportunity to sign up.
The board heard from Director of Curriculum and Instruction Amanda Thompson who discussed some of the things the district has been working on in light of the protests over racism in the country.
“We are not perfect and still have much work to do, but we feel strongly that together we can be a lighthouse community to show the way for others,” she said.
A parent and teacher in Madison has provided the district with information available on the district website and also sent to families via email on how to help families with big conversations.
“I will be participating in listening sessions with Chief Mick Selck from the Lake Mills Police Department after his community call to action via Facebook last week.”
She said conversations and professional development regarding equity have been happening in the schools for many years. Staff have also been trained in trauma informed care.
“Our reading and writing curriculum is designed to give voice and choice to students and ‘for students to become powerful readers and writers who read and write for real reasons — to advocate for themselves and others, to deepen their own and others’ knowledge, to illuminate the lives they live and the world they are part of.’”
Streich announced to the public the district will open school athletic facilities to the public at 6 a.m. on July 1. That included the tennis courts, Campus Field, Disk Golf and more.
In other business the board:
— Approved a blacktop bid for Lake Mills High School with Poblocki Paving of Wauwatosa for $43,150.
— Approved professional staff contracts for the 2020-21 school year for Allision Janes, seventh and eighth grade math; Kayla Krizek, fifth and sixth grade choir and Nicole Italiano, fifth grade teacher.
— Approved support staff letters of assignment for Lisa Lutes, paraeducator at Lake Mills Elementary School and Stacie Dressel, summer technology intern.
— Approved a professional staff resignation for Danielle Albrecht, fifth grade teacher.
— Approved a professional staff retirement at the end of the 2020-21 school year for Diane Sweeney.
— Approved the employee handbook for next school year.
— Approved the Lake Mills High School handbook for next school year.
— Approved an agreement with the Johnson Creek School District for the Crossroads 2 programing and Early Childhood Special Education programing for the 2020-21 school year with no increase from last year.
— Approved summer school contracts.
— Approved the following gifts: Crystal Farms donation for staff appreciation over $150; Pam and Terry Streich’s donation of gifts for staff appreciation for $160; Beth and Mike Denzin’s donation of $160.20 to the Family Connections fund; Real Hope’s donation of staff appreciation bags for 227 employees $1,500; Jim Oertel’s donation of spring coach pay of $1,911.34 to the Lake Mills High School Soccer program and the Grab and Go meal program; United Way donation of $4,535 for COVID-19 relief funds; Middle School Playworks grant from the Watertown Health Foundation $16,500 and the 73 families who donated their end of the shortened year funds to the Family Connections fund.
The board will hold a special meeting June 22 at 6 p.m. to discuss and vote on the preliminary budget.
