At Denny’s Hairstyling, 118 W. Lake St., in downtown Lake Mills they’ve used the shut down during the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to renovate and improve their 130-year-old building.
Denny and Nancy Overson have owned the building at 118 W. Lake St. for 43 years and have been operating Denny’s Hairstyling for decades.
The Overson’s replaced the lead pipes, painted and refinished the original floors in the building recently.
“These are all long term projects we would have had to shut down for,” Nancy Overson said last week. “It’s an absolute nightmare of a mess down there right now.”
The structure, known as the Gericke Brothers Building or the Mary Vandas School of Dancing, was built in 1890 and has historically been a tavern. The building is a part of the Lake Mills Downtown Commercial Historic District. Walter and Otto Gericke built the cream city brick building on a fieldstone foundation.
Denny and Nancy say they are looking forward to reopening their business, which employs six stylists.
“Denny is an instructor at MATC and sanitation techniques are something he teaches,” Nancy said. “All of our stylists will be certified in sanitization techniques when they go back to work.”
While shutting down their business isn’t what anyone wanted to do Denny and Nancy say they are doing OK.
“Things are really bad for a lot of people right now but at Denny’s we’re doing OK.”
Nancy praised the team at the business saying their two managers Brooke Smolinski and Ashley Keil have been formulating hair color for clients and dropping it off outside their homes.
“They’ve been working hard and we’re going to get through this.”
The salon hopes they will be back open at the end of May.
“With what Denny teaches we are coming into this pretty prepared,” she said.
