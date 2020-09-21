Dear Editor,
There’s a bumper crop of signs springing up in our yards these days. My favorites are the ones asking us to support our local farmers. Yes! Let’s do that. Our Wisconsin farmers are struggling against erratic pricing, tariff barriers, federal aid that goes mostly to the largest farms (and a Secretary of Ag who says that’s just the American Way: ‘Get big or get out.”) As a result we have lost an enormous number of our family farms.
And that’s not all. The Wisconsin Farmers Union recently acknowledged that the most serious problem facing sustainable farming is climate change. As our scientists have warned, our farmers now face wild swings in temperature and rainfall, making it harder to plant in the spring, harvest in the fall. Longer summers and warmer winters produce ideal conditions for crop damaging pests. When our food supply suffers, we all suffer.
We need elected officials who recognize this opportunity to “kill two birds with one stone.” We need policies that help farmers transition to sustainable practices that keep carbon in the soil. It’s a win/win. Farmers get financial incentives, and we all get closer to containing the climate crisis.
So, what can we non-farmers do to support our ag neighbors? Eat cheese, sure. But let’s also elect people who accept their responsibility to be bipartisan problem solvers. A vote for climate solutions is a vote for our farmers.
Alyson Schmeisser
Lake Mills
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.