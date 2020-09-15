POYNETTE — The Lake Mills girls teams cross country won in dominant fashion at the Poynette Invitational, held Sept. 10 at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course.
Lake Mills placed five runners in the top ten to claim the girls team title with 28 points. Luther Prep placed second with 57 points.
Freshman Ava Vesperman (2nd, 21, minutes, 8 seconds), seniors Brooke Fair (3rd, 21:17) and Lauren Winslow (5th, 22:07), sophomore Jenna Hosey (8th, 23:04) and freshman Olivia Klubertanz (10th, 23:10) all contributed to the winning tally for the L-Cats.
Junior Zach Huffman won the boys race in 17:21 to lead Deerfield/Cambridge to a first place total of 28 points. Poynette finished a distant second with 71 points.
Lake Mills finished sixth in the boys race with 173 points. Senior Quentin Saylor (27th, 20:06), freshman James Hafenstein (37th, 20:47), sophomore Landon Dierkes (54th, 21:35) and seniors Sam Giombetti (55th, 21:43) and Cooper Clark (57th, 21:49) scored for the L-Cats.
POYNETTE INVITE
Boys team results: Deerfield/Cambridge 28, Poynette 73, Watertown Luther Prep 86 Marshall 92, Palmyra-Eagle 124, Lake Mills 173, Rio/Fall River 196, Waterloo 203, Johnson Creek 203.
Boys top 5: 1. Huffman, DC, 17:21.94; 2. Finger, Dod, 17:44.67; 3. Brown, DC, 18:20.70; 4. Finkbeiner, WLP, 18:29.17; 5. Johnson, Poy, 18:35.88.
Girls team results: Lake Mills 28, Watertown Luther Prep 57, Dodgeland 76, Poynette 96, Deerfield/Cambridge 118, Rio/Fall River 165, Waterloo 202, Johnson Creek 238, Marshall, Inc.
Girls top 5: 1. Chadwick, Poy, 19:29.59; 2. Vesperman, LM, 21:08.73; 3. Fair, LM, 21:17.99; 4. Raasch, Dod, 21:53.52; 5. Winslow, LM, 22:07.26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.