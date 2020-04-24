The Lake Mills Town Board met April 21 at the Town Hall, abiding by social distancing rules and voted to suspend all special event permits in the town due to the ‘Safer at Home’ order.
The only event still being planned is the Trek 100.
“When we get back on track, we will be able to understand what we are going to do going forward,” said Town Chair Hope Oostdik.
The town will refund the permit fees to the applicants.
The board discussed 2020 roadwork saying filling potholes is a priority.
“I’ll make a motion to have Northwest Services fill our potholes not to exceed $4,999,” said Supervisor Dave Schroeder.
The board approved the pothole work.
“Then we can go from there,” Oostdik said. “I’m working on a six-year road plan. I’m hoping to have that to you soon to look at before we meet again.”
The board also discussed the upcoming roadwork on Crossman Road.
“Their construction is pretty much done, so besides dump trucks coming in to pave their yard, it’s pretty much down to normal traffic,” Schroeder said. “We have the money, so I’m under the impression we should have it engineered.”
“If we have shovel ready projects it might get shooed right in,” he said.
“I think that’s what we need to be thinking about,” Oostdik said. “That’s why I’ve been working on this six-year road plan. We have some pending grants and some money with the county, so we need to have some things ready to go.”
The board agreed the town engineer should begin to work on the project.
“We have very little of Mud Lake Road left in the Town of Lake Mills. I don’t know why if we go that ready to go we wouldn’t be able to accomplish that at the same time,” Oostdik said.
In other business the board:
— Approved accepting a bid for $3,000 for the buoy and pier placement services.
— Approved a request for bids for a town attorney.
— Appointed sitting Municipal Court Judge Vincent Guerrero who was inadvertently left off the ballot of the Spring election. He was running unopposed.
“That’s for one year and the special election is April 21,” Oostdik said.
The board commented that the North End Board launch is open in the Town of Lake Mills.
“Those are easy ways for you to get onto the lake and spend some time alone,” said Oostdik.
The board is looking into doing Zoom virtual meetings for future meetings. The annual meeting has been moved to June 9.
