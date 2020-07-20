Michael Tarp, 45, of Watertown died as the result of a multivehicle accident Friday on Interstate 94 in the Town of Medina.
According to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Tarp died at the scene as the result of injuries sustained in the crash.
At approximately 3:29 p.m. a vehicle crash occurred at Interstate 94 eastbound near mile marker 251.2 in the Town of Medina.
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region DeForest Post, officers responded to the multi-vehicle crash, which involved one fatality and one injury.
Troopers made contact with the vehicles and were advised two individuals were injured. Officers from Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Police Department, Dane County EMS & Fire and Med-flight responded to the scene.
All lanes were shut down both east and westbound for the landing zone for Med-flight to land at the scene. While Med-flight was on scene one of the injuries turned fatal.
Additional testing is underway and Tarp’s death remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
