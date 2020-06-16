Gov. Tony Evers announced today that the Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board will hold a virtual hearing on Tues., June 23. During the hearing, the Board will hear from 26 Milwaukee-area applicants.
“While this is only one part of the equation, pardons can have a profound impact on a person's life, opening doors to new job opportunities and restoring rights that were previously lost,” said Gov. Evers. “This hearing won't solve the problems facing our criminal justice system or create the change people are demanding across the country, but it is another tool we have to create a state and a system that values compassion and second chances.”
The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights that are lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not result in an expungement.
